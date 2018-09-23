Listen Live Sports

Hight wins, escapes serious injury after engine explosion

September 23, 2018 6:52 pm
 
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Robert Hight’s Funny Car engine exploded after he crossed the finish line Sunday in a winning final-round pass in the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals.

The defending season champion secured the points lead with a 4.036-second run at 276.29 mph against Tim Wilkerson. Hight got out the car on his own and has taken to a hospital for evaluation. He won for the third time this season and 44th overall.

Steve Torrence raced to his second consecutive Top Fuel victory, topping Clay Millican with a 3.770 at 323.66 in the second of six playoff events during the Countdown to the Championship. The points leader has seven victories this season and 23 overall.

Tanner Gray won in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field. Gray raced to his sixth victory of the season and 11th overall, beating Drew Skillman with a 6.567 at 211.06. Smith topped LE Tonglet with a 6.877 at 198.44.

