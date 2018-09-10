Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hillsborough police commander enters not guilty plea

September 10, 2018 6:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRESTON, England (AP) — The man who was in control of police operations at the Hillsborough Stadium tragedy in 1989 has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

David Duckenfield appeared via video link at Preston Crown Court in northern England on Monday. The charge was put to him as the names of the 95 men, women and children who died in the crush were read out.

Duckenfield was match commander for the game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinals in April 1989.

Ninety-six people — all Liverpool fans — died in Britain’s worst sports disaster. Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A provisional date for Duckenfield’s trial has been set for Jan. 14.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech