Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Honshtein’s FG gives Sam Houston 34-31 OT win over UCA

September 29, 2018 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tre Honshtein nailed a 34-yard field goal in overtime to give Sam Houston State is first Southland Conference win, a 34-31 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

The Bears had a shot at a 34-yarder in the first overtime series, but Scean Mustin jumped up to swat it away and opened the door for Honshtein’s game winner.

Ty Brock, in his first start at quarterback, threw for 305 yards and one touchdown and ran for two additional scores for SHSU (2-2, 1-1) which struggled to hold off the Bears (2-2, 1-1), the defending conference champions.

Honshtein booted a 32-yarder early in the fourth quarter to give the Bearkats a 31-17 advantage before Central Arkansas came roaring back to tie it 31-31. Kierre Crossley ran across from the 38, and Kirk Baugh hit Jack Short from the 3 with 2:20 left.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Bearkats, leading by a touchdown, had driven into UCA territory when Brock lost a fumble that UCA’s Jackie Harvell scooped up. The Bears then marched 64 yards to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry