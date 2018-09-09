Hosmer HR in 9th lifts Padres over Reds to cap soggy series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eric Hosmer led off the ninth inning with a home run to lift the San Diego Padres over the Cincinnati Reds 7-6 on Sunday night after a lengthy rain delay in the middle of the eighth inning.

Hosmer took Raisel Iglesias (2-4) deep for his third homer in three days. Austin Hedges and Luis Urias each hit a two-run homer to help San Diego overcome a three-run blast from Joey Votto and salvage a split in the soggy four-game series.

Rain caused a delay of 1 hour, 32 minutes in the eighth, even after Sunday’s first pitch was pushed back three hours from the scheduled 1:10 p.m. start time in hopes of avoiding bad weather. Saturday’s game started an hour earlier than scheduled and was cancelled after 6 ½ innings, resulting in the Reds’ rain-shortened 7-2 win.

Rain delayed each of the last three games of the four-game series, a total of 5 hours, 22 minutes of waiting.

Craig Stammen (7-2) pitched the eighth and Kirby Yates the ninth for his seventh save.

After going 36 games without a home run, Votto tied the score with his second in two games, an opposite-field, three-run shot to left-center field that capped Cincinnati’s five-run fifth inning and tied it 6-6.

Rookie Tyler Mahle, making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville and taking Homer Bailey’s rotation slot, lasted only three trouble-filled innings. The Padres placed at least two runners on base in each inning and cashed in with Hedges’ 12th homer of the season in the third. Mahle, in his first Reds start since August 6, allowed five hits and two runs with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Reds were hitless through the first three innings before collecting seven hits and scoring six runs in the next two against San Diego starter Jacob Nix. The rookie right-hander walked two batters and struck out a career-high five in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Rookie RHP Brett Kennedy won’t make his next scheduled start while dealing with swelling in his left knee that developed after trying to bunt Friday against Cincinnati.

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett is ready to be activated from the disabled list, interim manager Jim Riggleman said. Garrett has been out since August 29 with a bruised left foot.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Bryan Mitchell (1-3), coming off his first San Diego win, makes his first career appearance against Seattle with a start Tuesday. He allowed two hits and one run in five innings Tuesday at Arizona.

Reds: LHP Cody Reed (0-2) is scheduled to make his first career against the Dodgers in Monday’s three-game series opener. Reed allowed a career-high nine hits in five innings of his last start on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

