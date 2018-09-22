Listen Live Sports

Howard beats Bethune-Cookman 41-35 in MEAC opener

September 22, 2018 7:11 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Josiah Crute ran for two touchdowns, Caylin Newton threw for two more scores and Howard held off Bethune-Cookman 41-35 on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

Crute had 11 carries for 83 yards. Newton was 20-of-32 passing for 301 yards and threw one interception. Jequez Ezzard had eight receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown catch for Howard (1-2, 1-0), which had last week’s home opener against Savannah State postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

Akevious Williams threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions for Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 0-1). Jimmie Robinson returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Crute ran for a 31-yard touchdown and Iggy Reynoso added a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter to break a 28-28 halftime tie.

In the fourth quarter, Devin James forced Reynoso to fumble the ball and Kennedy Ndukwe ran it back 37 yards to the Howard 10. Williams ran in for a score on the following play to pull BCU to 41-35 with 5:45 remaining. The Wildcats got the ball back with 1:08 to play and decent field possession, but Tye Freeland intercepted Williams to end it.

