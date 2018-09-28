Hurricanes-Capitals Sum

Carolina 2 1 1 1—5 Washington 1 2 1 0—4

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 8:01 (pp). 2, Carolina, Teravainen 1 (Foegele, Aho), 9:31. 3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Teravainen, Foegele), 19:00.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Wallmark, Slavin), 9:24 (pp). 5, Washington, Megna 1 (Ness), 9:33. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 2 (Wilson, Kuznetsov), 17:46.

Third Period_7, Carolina, Zykov 1 (Faulk, Teravainen), 4:45 (pp). 8, Washington, Burakovsky 1 (Eller), 12:59.

Overtime_9, Carolina, Aho 2 (Slavin, Teravainen), 0:19.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-17-7-1_36. Washington 9-8-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 3; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 1-0-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Washington, Holtby 0-0-1 (36-31).

T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Derek Nansen.

