Hurricanes-Capitals Sums

Carolina 2 1 1 1—5 Washington 1 2 1 0—4

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 8:01 (pp). 2, Carolina, Teravainen (Foegele, Aho), 9:31. 3, Carolina, Aho (Teravainen, Foegele), 19:00. Penalties_Aho, CAR, (tripping), 3:36; Svechnikov, CAR, (slashing), 7:46.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Svechnikov (Slavin, Necas), 9:24 (pp). 5, Washington, Megna (Ness), 9:33. 6, Washington, Ovechkin (Wilson, Kuznetsov), 17:46. Penalties_Dowd, WSH, (slashing), 4:13; Ovechkin, WSH, (slashing), 9:05; Svechnikov, CAR, (slashing), 12:30; Svechnikov, CAR, (tripping), 18:15.

Third Period_7, Carolina, Zykov (Teravainen, Faulk), 4:45 (pp). 8, Washington, Burakovsky (Eller), 12:59. Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (slashing), 4:36; Wilson, WSH, (slashing), 7:53; Maenalanen, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:53; McKegg, CAR, (hooking), 14:26; Brown, CAR, (hooking), 17:16.

Overtime_9, Carolina, Aho (Slavin, Teravainen), 0:19. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-17-7-1_36. Washington 9-8-12_29.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 3; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 0-0-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Washington, Holtby 0-0-0 (36-31).

A_15,304 (18,277). T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Derek Nansen.

