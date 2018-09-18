Hurricanes-Lightning Sums

Carolina 2 1 1—4 Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Carolina, Cajkovsky (McKegg), 4:06. 2, Carolina, Wallmark (Bean, Svechnikov), 13:05 (pp). Penalties_McGinn, CAR, (holding), 0:38; Fortier, TB, (hooking), 12:02; Lipanov, TB, (interference), 14:44.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Zykov (Brown, van Riemsdyk), 19:09. Penalties_Bishop, CAR, (high sticking), 2:56; Masin, TB, (slashing), 5:51.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Joseph (Raddysh, Johnson), 4:38 (pp). 5, Carolina, Svechnikov (Wallmark, Di Giuseppe), 7:11 (pp). Penalties_Cajkovsky, CAR, (tripping), 2:07; Renouf, CAR, (interference), 4:04; Cajkovsky, CAR, (delay of game), 4:46; Hedman, TB, (interference), 5:43; Coburn, TB, (tripping), 10:42; Masin, TB, (hooking), 13:51.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-14-9_35. Tampa Bay 7-3-7_17.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 6; Tampa Bay 1 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 0-0-0 (9 shots-9 saves), Nedeljkovic 0-0-0 (8-7). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-0-0 (35-31).

A_12,454 (19,092). T_2:24.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Libor Suchanek.

