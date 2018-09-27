Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes to bring back Whalers uniforms for 2 games

September 27, 2018 2:43 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes will look like the old Hartford Whalers for a pair of games against an old New England rival.

The Hurricanes unveiled green throwback Whalers uniforms Thursday on Twitter and said they will wear them when they play host to Boston on Dec. 23 and when they visit the Bruins on March 5.

The franchise played 18 NHL seasons in Hartford before moving to North Carolina in 1997. New owner Tom Dundon has embraced the Whalers history eschewed by his predecessor, Peter Karmanos Jr.

Since Dundon bought the team in January, the team has begun selling Whalers merchandise in the gift shop and planning the turn-back-the-clock game.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL

