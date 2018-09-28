Indians 14, Royals 6

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|b-Haase ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.249
|Diaz 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|2-Rosales pr-1b
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|1-Barnes pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Kipnis cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|3-G.Allen pr-cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|R.Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.169
|Totals
|44
|14
|16
|12
|3
|3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|a-Herrera ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|S.Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Dozier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.238
|Bonifacio rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|1003—14
|16
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|105—
|6
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th. b-grounded out for Encarnacion in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 7th. 3-ran for Kipnis in the 7th.
E_O’Hearn (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Donaldson (13), R.Perez (9), Rosales (1), G.Allen (11), S.Perez (23), O’Hearn (10), Dozier (19). HR_Kipnis (18), off Kennedy; Donaldson (8), off Newberry; Goodwin (6), off Plutko. RBIs_Lindor (91), Encarnacion (106), Donaldson 4 (23), Alonso (82), Kipnis (75), R.Perez 3 (19), G.Allen (20), S.Perez (80), Dozier (34), Goodwin 4 (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (R.Perez, Davis); Kansas City 2 (Goodwin 2). RISP_Cleveland 9 for 15; Kansas City 2 for 6.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 13-8
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|101
|3.02
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.42
|C.Allen
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|20
|4.46
|Plutko
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|5.28
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy, L, 3-9
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|102
|4.66
|Hill
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|14
|4.63
|Newberry
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|20
|4.72
|Smith
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|39
|6.92
Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1, Plutko 3-3, Hill 2-2, Newberry 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:16. A_15,920 (37,903).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.