Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 14, Royals 6

September 28, 2018 11:52 pm
 
1 min read
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 1 0 .279
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Davis lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Ramirez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .270
Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245
b-Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .249
Diaz 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .306
Alonso 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250
2-Rosales pr-1b 2 3 2 0 0 0 .235
Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280
1-Barnes pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .294
Kipnis cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .231
3-G.Allen pr-cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .255
R.Perez c 5 1 2 3 0 0 .169
Totals 44 14 16 12 3 3
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .303
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244
a-Herrera ph-rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .234
S.Perez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .237
O’Hearn 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .271
Dozier 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .227
Goodwin cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .238
Bonifacio rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223
Gallagher c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Totals 34 6 7 6 3 7
Cleveland 001 000 1003—14 16 0
Kansas City 000 000 105— 6 7 1

a-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th. b-grounded out for Encarnacion in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 7th. 3-ran for Kipnis in the 7th.

E_O’Hearn (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Donaldson (13), R.Perez (9), Rosales (1), G.Allen (11), S.Perez (23), O’Hearn (10), Dozier (19). HR_Kipnis (18), off Kennedy; Donaldson (8), off Newberry; Goodwin (6), off Plutko. RBIs_Lindor (91), Encarnacion (106), Donaldson 4 (23), Alonso (82), Kipnis (75), R.Perez 3 (19), G.Allen (20), S.Perez (80), Dozier (34), Goodwin 4 (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (R.Perez, Davis); Kansas City 2 (Goodwin 2). RISP_Cleveland 9 for 15; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 13-8 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 5 101 3.02
Cimber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 21 3.42
C.Allen 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 20 4.46
Plutko 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 5.28
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy, L, 3-9 6 6 4 4 1 2 102 4.66
Hill 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 14 4.63
Newberry 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 20 4.72
Smith 2 4 3 3 1 1 39 6.92

Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1, Plutko 3-3, Hill 2-2, Newberry 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:16. A_15,920 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

