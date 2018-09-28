Indians 14, Royals 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 1 0 .279 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Davis lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Ramirez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .270 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 b-Haase ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .249 Diaz 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .306 Alonso 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250 2-Rosales pr-1b 2 3 2 0 0 0 .235 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280 1-Barnes pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .294 Kipnis cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .231 3-G.Allen pr-cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .255 R.Perez c 5 1 2 3 0 0 .169 Totals 44 14 16 12 3 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .303 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 a-Herrera ph-rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .234 S.Perez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .237 O’Hearn 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .271 Dozier 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .227 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .238 Bonifacio rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Gallagher c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Totals 34 6 7 6 3 7

Cleveland 001 000 1003—14 16 0 Kansas City 000 000 105— 6 7 1

a-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th. b-grounded out for Encarnacion in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th. 2-ran for Alonso in the 7th. 3-ran for Kipnis in the 7th.

E_O’Hearn (5). LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B_Donaldson (13), R.Perez (9), Rosales (1), G.Allen (11), S.Perez (23), O’Hearn (10), Dozier (19). HR_Kipnis (18), off Kennedy; Donaldson (8), off Newberry; Goodwin (6), off Plutko. RBIs_Lindor (91), Encarnacion (106), Donaldson 4 (23), Alonso (82), Kipnis (75), R.Perez 3 (19), G.Allen (20), S.Perez (80), Dozier (34), Goodwin 4 (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (R.Perez, Davis); Kansas City 2 (Goodwin 2). RISP_Cleveland 9 for 15; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 13-8 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 5 101 3.02 Cimber 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 21 3.42 C.Allen 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 20 4.46 Plutko 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 5.28 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kennedy, L, 3-9 6 6 4 4 1 2 102 4.66 Hill 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 14 4.63 Newberry 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 20 4.72 Smith 2 4 3 3 1 1 39 6.92

Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 1-1, Plutko 3-3, Hill 2-2, Newberry 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:16. A_15,920 (37,903).

