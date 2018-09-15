Indians 15, Tigers 0

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 Christ. lf 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 1 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 3 2 1 Mahtook rf 1 0 0 0 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 1 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 2b 4 3 3 2 Sltlmcc ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Rosales pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 3 2 2 Ro.Rdrg ph 1 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-dh 2 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 6 3 3 2 J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 1 V.Reyes cf 2 0 1 0 G.Allen rf-cf 1 0 1 0 D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 6 1 1 1 Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 1 0 1 2 B.Brnes pr-rf 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 2 Haase c 1 0 0 0 Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 42 15 18 14

Detroit 000 000 000— 0 Cleveland 652 200 00x—15

E_Castellanos (3), Adduci 2 (6), D.Lugo (2). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 13. 2B_E.Gonzalez (10), J.Ramirez (36), Kipnis (26). 3B_J.Ramirez (4). HR_Lindor (35), Brantley (16), Alonso (23). SF_Kipnis (3), R.Perez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Fulmer L,3-12 0 2 2 2 0 0 Hall 1 8 9 6 1 0 Baez 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 Reininger 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 1 Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0 Cleveland Clevinger W,12-8 6 1 0 0 3 5 Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Allen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hand 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

M.Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 1st

Hall pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd

HBP_by Hall (Kipnis), by Baez (Kipnis). WP_Hall, Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:21. A_26,532 (35,225).

