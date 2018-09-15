Listen Live Sports

Indians 15, Tigers 0

September 15, 2018 6:46 pm
 
Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1
Christ. lf 4 0 1 0 E.Gnzal pr-ss 1 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 3 2 1
Mahtook rf 1 0 0 0 Guyer lf 0 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 1 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 2b 4 3 3 2
Sltlmcc ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Rosales pr-2b 1 0 0 0
Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 3 2 2
Ro.Rdrg ph 1 0 0 0 R.Davis pr-dh 2 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 6 3 3 2
J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 M.Cbrra rf 4 1 2 1
V.Reyes cf 2 0 1 0 G.Allen rf-cf 1 0 1 0
D.Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 6 1 1 1
Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 Kipnis cf 1 0 1 2
B.Brnes pr-rf 1 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 1 2
Haase c 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 42 15 18 14
Detroit 000 000 000— 0
Cleveland 652 200 00x—15

E_Castellanos (3), Adduci 2 (6), D.Lugo (2). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 13. 2B_E.Gonzalez (10), J.Ramirez (36), Kipnis (26). 3B_J.Ramirez (4). HR_Lindor (35), Brantley (16), Alonso (23). SF_Kipnis (3), R.Perez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer L,3-12 0 2 2 2 0 0
Hall 1 8 9 6 1 0
Baez 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Reininger 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1
Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 1
Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Clevinger W,12-8 6 1 0 0 3 5
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Allen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

M.Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 1st

Hall pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd

HBP_by Hall (Kipnis), by Baez (Kipnis). WP_Hall, Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:21. A_26,532 (35,225).

