Indians 15, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Castellanos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Mahtook rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Martinez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Saltalamacchia ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|b-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Reyes cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Lugo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Kozma ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|3-Gonzalez pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Brantley lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.307
|Guyer lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|4-Rosales pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|1-Davis pr-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Alonso 1b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|G.Allen rf-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Diaz 3b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Kipnis cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|2-Barnes pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.160
|Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|42
|15
|18
|14
|6
|2
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|652
|200
|00x—15
|18
|0
a-walked for Martinez in the 4th. b-struck out for Adduci in the 9th.
1-ran for Encarnacion in the 4th. 2-ran for Kipnis in the 5th. 3-ran for Lindor in the 5th. 4-ran for Ramirez in the 6th.
E_Castellanos (3), Adduci 2 (6), Lugo (2). LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 13. 2B_Ramirez (36), Kipnis (26), Gonzalez (10). 3B_Ramirez (4). HR_Lindor (35), off Fulmer; Brantley (16), off Fulmer; Alonso (23), off Baez. RBIs_Lindor (86), Brantley (73), Ramirez 2 (101), Encarnacion 2 (99), Alonso 2 (79), Cabrera (34), Diaz (12), Kipnis 2 (67), R.Perez 2 (14). SF_Kipnis, R.Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario, McCann 2); Cleveland 5 (Ramirez 2, Diaz 2, Rosales). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Cleveland 6 for 17.
Runners moved up_Lugo, Kozma. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Kozma, Adduci).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer, L, 3-12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4.69
|Hall
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|0
|53
|54.00
|Baez
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|42
|1.59
|Reininger
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|7.53
|Farmer
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|4.50
|Coleman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.59
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.76
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 12-8
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|91
|3.06
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.92
|Cimber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.57
|C.Allen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.06
|Hand
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|2.79
Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 1st.
Hall pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd.
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 3-1, Reininger 1-0, C.Allen 1-0. HBP_Hall (Kipnis), Baez (Kipnis). WP_Hall, Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:21. A_26,532 (35,225).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.