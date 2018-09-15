Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 15, Tigers 0

September 15, 2018 6:46 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Castellanos rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .295
Mahtook rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Martinez dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
a-Saltalamacchia ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .279
b-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Jones cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Reyes cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Lugo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Kozma ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .152
Totals 28 0 2 0 4 9
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .282
3-Gonzalez pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Brantley lf 3 3 2 1 2 0 .307
Guyer lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Ramirez 2b 4 3 3 2 1 0 .282
4-Rosales pr-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Encarnacion dh 3 3 2 2 1 0 .239
1-Davis pr-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Alonso 1b 6 3 3 2 0 0 .242
Cabrera rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276
G.Allen rf-cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .241
Diaz 3b 6 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Kipnis cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .228
2-Barnes pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429
R.Perez c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .160
Haase c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 42 15 18 14 6 2
Detroit 000 000 000— 0 2 4
Cleveland 652 200 00x—15 18 0

a-walked for Martinez in the 4th. b-struck out for Adduci in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 4th. 2-ran for Kipnis in the 5th. 3-ran for Lindor in the 5th. 4-ran for Ramirez in the 6th.

E_Castellanos (3), Adduci 2 (6), Lugo (2). LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 13. 2B_Ramirez (36), Kipnis (26), Gonzalez (10). 3B_Ramirez (4). HR_Lindor (35), off Fulmer; Brantley (16), off Fulmer; Alonso (23), off Baez. RBIs_Lindor (86), Brantley (73), Ramirez 2 (101), Encarnacion 2 (99), Alonso 2 (79), Cabrera (34), Diaz (12), Kipnis 2 (67), R.Perez 2 (14). SF_Kipnis, R.Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario, McCann 2); Cleveland 5 (Ramirez 2, Diaz 2, Rosales). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Cleveland 6 for 17.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Kozma. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Kozma, Adduci).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer, L, 3-12 0 2 2 2 0 0 5 4.69
Hall 1 8 9 6 1 0 53 54.00
Baez 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 42 1.59
Reininger 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 28 7.53
Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 1 33 4.50
Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 3.59
Hardy 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 3.76
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 12-8 6 1 0 0 3 5 91 3.06
O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.92
Cimber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.57
C.Allen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.06
Hand 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 12 2.79

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 1st.

Hall pitched to 7 batters in the 2nd.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 3-1, Reininger 1-0, C.Allen 1-0. HBP_Hall (Kipnis), Baez (Kipnis). WP_Hall, Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:21. A_26,532 (35,225).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

