Indians 2, Rays 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Ramirez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Encarnacion dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .236 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Gonzalez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Barnes rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228 G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Gomes c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259 Totals 35 2 8 2 2 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .262 Choi dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .295 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Bauers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .193 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294 a-Duffy ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .297 Sucre c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Totals 31 0 4 0 4 13

Cleveland 000 011 000—2 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-walked for Ciuffo in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Wendle (24). HR_Gomes (14), off Glasnow; Encarnacion (30), off Glasnow. RBIs_Encarnacion (96), Gomes (43). SB_Pham (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Brantley, Donaldson, Alonso); Tampa Bay 3 (Smith 2, Wendle). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 10-3 6 2-3 3 0 0 3 11 100 4.32 Hand, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.82 C.Allen, S, 27-32 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.10 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 1-6 7 6 2 2 0 3 90 4.48 Nuno 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.52 Kittredge 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.89 Schultz 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-0, Kittredge 1-0. WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:44. A_10,599 (42,735).

