The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 2, Rays 0

September 11, 2018 10:09 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Ramirez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Encarnacion dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .236
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Gonzalez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Barnes rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Kipnis cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Gomes c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259
Totals 35 2 8 2 2 4
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Pham lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .262
Choi dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Wendle 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .295
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Bauers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .193
Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294
a-Duffy ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .297
Sucre c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Totals 31 0 4 0 4 13
Cleveland 000 011 000—2 8 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-walked for Ciuffo in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Wendle (24). HR_Gomes (14), off Glasnow; Encarnacion (30), off Glasnow. RBIs_Encarnacion (96), Gomes (43). SB_Pham (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Brantley, Donaldson, Alonso); Tampa Bay 3 (Smith 2, Wendle). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 10-3 6 2-3 3 0 0 3 11 100 4.32
Hand, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.82
C.Allen, S, 27-32 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.10
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, L, 1-6 7 6 2 2 0 3 90 4.48
Nuno 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 1.52
Kittredge 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.89
Schultz 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-0, Kittredge 1-0. WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:44. A_10,599 (42,735).

