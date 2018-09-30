Indians 2, Royals 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .277 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .309 2-Davis pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Ramirez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Encarnacion dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .246 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 1-Rosales pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Diaz 1b 1 0 1 0 2 0 .312 a-Alonso ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Allen cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Kipnis cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Barnes rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Haase c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Totals 33 2 6 1 4 8

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304 3-Bonifacio pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Mondesi ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Perez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Herrera rf-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Phillips lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .187 Viloria c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .259 Totals 32 1 5 1 2 8

Cleveland 101 000 000—2 6 1 Kansas City 000 010 000—1 5 2

a-walked for Diaz in the 8th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 6th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 7th. 3-ran for Merrifield in the 8th.

E_Haase (1), Skoglund (1), Escobar (13). LOB_Cleveland 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson (14), Diaz (5). HR_Lindor (38), off Skoglund. RBIs_Lindor (92), Viloria (4). SB_Lindor 2 (25), Brantley (12), Merrifield (45), Mondesi (32), Goodwin (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Donaldson, Kipnis 2, Haase, Barnes); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Perez, O’Hearn). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 10; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Escobar. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 17-10 5 3 1 1 2 6 77 3.38 Bauer, S, 1-1 4 2 0 0 0 2 51 2.21 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skoglund, L, 1-6 5 3 2 1 2 3 85 5.14 Flynn 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 4.04 Lively 2 2 0 0 1 3 35 5.64 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.25

HBP_Skoglund (Brantley). WP_Skoglund, Flynn.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:44. A_19,690 (37,903).

