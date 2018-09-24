Listen Live Sports

Indians 4, White Sox 0

September 24, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Allen cf 4 1 2 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 5 1 2 0 Palka lf 2 0 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 4 0 1 0 Dvidson ph-1b 1 0 0 0
B.Brnes rf 1 0 1 1 A.Grcia rf 4 0 1 0
Encrnco dh 5 0 2 1 Narvaez dh 4 0 1 0
R.Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 3 0 Dlmnico 1b-lf 3 0 2 0
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 0 0
Guyer lf 3 1 1 1 Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0
E.Gnzal ss 4 0 0 0 Cordell cf 3 0 0 0
Rosales 2b 4 1 1 1
Totals 39 4 14 4 Totals 31 0 4 0
Cleveland 000 000 103—4
Chicago 000 000 000—0

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 11, Chicago 5. 2B_G.Allen (10), Gomes (26). HR_Guyer (7), Rosales (1). SB_G.Allen (18). S_Guyer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber W,20-7 7 4 0 0 1 11
Miller H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Covey 6 6 0 0 1 7
Hamilton L,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Fry 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Minaya 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jones 1-3 5 3 3 0 1
Santiago 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:53. A_18,217 (40,615).

