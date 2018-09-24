Indians 4, White Sox 0

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Palka lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Narvaez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Davis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Dlmnico 1b-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rondon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|4
|14
|4
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|103—4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 11, Chicago 5. 2B_G.Allen (10), Gomes (26). HR_Guyer (7), Rosales (1). SB_G.Allen (18). S_Guyer (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Kluber W,20-7
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Miller H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Covey
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Hamilton L,0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fry
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minaya
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Santiago
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:53. A_18,217 (40,615).
