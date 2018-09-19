Indians 4, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Palka lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|LaMarre lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Narvaez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Davidson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Cordell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|Totals
|35
|1
|5
|1
|2
|15
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Ramirez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|1-Davis pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|2-Allen pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Kipnis cf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.229
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|4
|6
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|004—4
|5
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Alonso in the 9th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th. 2-ran for Diaz in the 9th.
E_Lindor (14), Ramirez (12). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_Gomes (23). HR_Palka (26), off Carrasco; Kipnis (17), off Hamilton. RBIs_Palka (62), Kipnis 4 (72).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Moncada, Smith 2, Anderson); Cleveland 4 (Donaldson, Alonso 2, Kipnis). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Davidson.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|95
|5.33
|Fry, H, 16
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|4.01
|Minaya, H, 8
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3.56
|Frare, L, 0-1, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|9.00
|Hamilton, BS, 1-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4.76
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|111
|3.35
|Miller
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.38
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.75
|Cimber
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.53
|Perez, W, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.91
Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Frare 1-0, Hamilton 2-2, Perez 2-0. HBP_Hamilton (Gomes). WP_Carrasco 2. PB_Smith (1).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:12. A_18,263 (35,225).
