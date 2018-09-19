Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 4, White Sox 1

September 19, 2018 10:41 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .228
Sanchez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Palka lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .243
LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Narvaez dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276
Davidson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Cordell cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .050
Totals 35 1 5 1 2 15
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Ramirez 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .280
Encarnacion dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226
1-Davis pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .229
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
a-Diaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300
2-Allen pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .241
Cabrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Gomes c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Kipnis cf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .229
Totals 31 4 5 4 4 6
Chicago 000 001 000—1 5 0
Cleveland 000 000 004—4 5 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Alonso in the 9th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th. 2-ran for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Lindor (14), Ramirez (12). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 7. 2B_Gomes (23). HR_Palka (26), off Carrasco; Kipnis (17), off Hamilton. RBIs_Palka (62), Kipnis 4 (72).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Moncada, Smith 2, Anderson); Cleveland 4 (Donaldson, Alonso 2, Kipnis). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Davidson.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey 6 2 0 0 3 5 95 5.33
Fry, H, 16 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 31 4.01
Minaya, H, 8 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 3.56
Frare, L, 0-1, H, 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 9.00
Hamilton, BS, 1-1 0 1 2 2 0 0 7 4.76
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 11 111 3.35
Miller 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.38
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.75
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 3.53
Perez, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.91

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Frare 1-0, Hamilton 2-2, Perez 2-0. HBP_Hamilton (Gomes). WP_Carrasco 2. PB_Smith (1).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:12. A_18,263 (35,225).

