Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, White Sox 3

September 18, 2018 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sanchez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Palka dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .243
Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Narvaez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276
Davidson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234
LaMarre lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Moncada 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .236
a-Castillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
2-Cordell pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Totals 37 3 9 3 2 14
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Ramirez 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .281
Diaz dh 3 0 1 2 1 0 .292
1-Davis pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .224
Cabrera rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276
Barnes rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Gomes c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Kipnis cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Allen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Totals 28 5 7 5 4 2
Chicago 000 002 100—3 9 2
Cleveland 020 030 00x—5 7 0

a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Engel in the 9th.

1-ran for Diaz in the 8th. 2-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Anderson (18), Narvaez (7). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 5. 2B_Sanchez (32), LaMarre (10), Moncada (27), Cabrera (14). HR_Palka (25), off Kluber; Narvaez (8), off Kluber; Kipnis (16), off Rodon. RBIs_Sanchez (52), Palka (61), Narvaez (28), Diaz 2 (15), Cabrera (35), Gomes (44), Kipnis (68). SB_Ramirez (33), Davis (20). CS_Lindor (9).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Sanchez 2, Anderson, Palka, LaMarre); Cleveland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Chicago 1 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 5.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Moncada, Brantley. GIDP_Cabrera, Kipnis.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Davidson), (Sanchez, Moncada, Davidson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, L, 6-6 7 7 5 5 3 1 84 3.30
Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.28
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 19-7 8 8 3 3 2 11 107 2.93
Miller, S, 2-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.41

HBP_Rodon 2 (Alonso,Ramirez). PB_Gomes (6).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:25. A_19,277 (35,225).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech