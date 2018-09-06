Indians 9, Blue Jays 4

|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|4
|4
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Grichuk ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Cbrra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Dvis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Smoak 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.McGre c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Urena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|Cleveland
|101
|031
|003—9
|Toronto
|000
|400
|000—4
E_Paulino (1), D.Travis (9), Alonso (10). DP_Cleveland 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), T.Hernandez (27), R.McGuire (1). HR_Lindor 2 (33), Kipnis (15). CS_J.Ramirez (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber W,9-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Olson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber H,12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen H,6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Otero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Gaviglio L,3-8
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Fernandez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shafer
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paulino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Leiter Jr. (Guyer).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:53. A_20,618 (53,506).
