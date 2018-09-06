Listen Live Sports

Indians 9, Blue Jays 4

September 6, 2018 10:12 pm
 
Cleveland Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 3 4 4 McKnney rf 3 0 1 0
Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 3 Grichuk ph-rf 2 0 2 0
J.Rmirz 3b 5 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 5 0 1 0
Encrnco dh 5 1 3 0 Grrl Jr ss 3 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 1 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
B.Brnes rf 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 3 1
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Jo.Dvis pr 0 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 4 1 2 1 Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0
Guyer lf 3 2 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 1 2
R.McGre c 4 0 1 0
A.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0
R.Urena ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 36 4 11 3
Cleveland 101 031 003—9
Toronto 000 400 000—4

E_Paulino (1), D.Travis (9), Alonso (10). DP_Cleveland 3, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), T.Hernandez (27), R.McGuire (1). HR_Lindor 2 (33), Kipnis (15). CS_J.Ramirez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,9-3 6 1-3 7 4 3 1 6
Olson 0 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Allen H,6 1 1 0 0 1 2
Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Gaviglio L,3-8 4 1-3 6 5 5 0 4
Fernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Shafer 1 2 1 0 1 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Leiter Jr. 1 3 3 3 0 2

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Leiter Jr. (Guyer).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_20,618 (53,506).

