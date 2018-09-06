Indians 9, Blue Jays 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 5 3 4 4 0 0 .288 Kipnis 2b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .230 Ramirez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Encarnacion dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .238 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .241 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 B.Barnes rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 G.Allen cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .242 Guyer lf 3 2 1 1 0 0 .205 Totals 39 9 13 9 1 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .351 a-Grichuk ph-rf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .244 Travis 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Gurriel Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294 Morales dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .259 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Tellez 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .800 1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smoak 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .241 McGuire c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 b-Urena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Totals 36 4 11 3 2 9

Cleveland 101 031 003—9 13 1 Toronto 000 400 000—4 11 2

a-singled for McKinney in the 7th. b-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 8th.

E_Alonso (10), Travis (9), Paulino (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B_G.Allen (7), Guyer (9), Tellez 3 (4), Hernandez (27), McGuire (1). HR_Lindor (32), off Gaviglio; Lindor (33), off Gaviglio; Kipnis (15), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Lindor 4 (84), Kipnis 3 (63), G.Allen (17), Guyer (24), Tellez (2), Hernandez 2 (52). CS_Ramirez (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Gomes, Guyer 2); Toronto 4 (Morales, Hernandez 2, McGuire). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Toronto 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Travis, Gurriel Jr., McGuire. LIDP_Gomes. GIDP_Travis 2, Morales.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Ramirez, Lindor, Alonso), (Ramirez, Kipnis, Alonso), (Otero, Lindor, Alonso); Toronto 1 (Travis).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 9-3 6 1-3 7 4 3 1 6 89 4.63 Olson 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 6.23 Cimber, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.41 C.Allen, H, 6 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.30 Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 5.40 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gaviglio, L, 3-8 4 1-3 6 5 5 0 4 72 5.25 Fernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.25 Shafer 1 2 1 0 1 0 18 0.00 D.Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.50 Paulino 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Leiter Jr. 1 3 3 3 0 2 22 6.27

Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Olson 1-0, Cimber 2-0, Fernandez 2-2. HBP_Leiter Jr. (Guyer).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_20,618 (53,506).

