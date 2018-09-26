Listen Live Sports

Indonesian soccer league suspended after fan killed

September 26, 2018
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian soccer league has been suspended following the killing of a fan by rival supporters.

The chairman of the Indonesian Soccer Association, Edy Rahmayadi, said late Tuesday the suspension will last until the completion of an investigation into the death of Haringga Sirila, a supporter of Jakarta-based club Persija.

The 23-year-old Sirila was beaten to death by supporters of Persib on Sunday outside a stadium in Bandung just before a match between the clubs.

Police in Bandung have named eight people as suspects in the killing of Sirila.

Persib, which currently leads the league, won the match 3-2.

Dozens of people have been killed in violence between soccer fans in Indonesia since the 1990s. Soccer is hugely popular in Indonesia but the official league is plagued by problems, including corruption and inept management.

___

