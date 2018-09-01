Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar-Grand Prix of Portland Lineup

September 1, 2018 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday’s qualifying; race Sunday
At Portland International Raceway
Portland, Ore.

With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 57.3467 (123.292 mph)

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 57.6877 (122.563)

3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 57.7361 (122.461)

4. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 57.8881 (122.139)

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 57.9699 (121.967)

6. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 58.1057 (121.682)

7. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 57.6429 (122.659)

8. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 57.6499 (122.644)

9. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 57.7277 (122.478)

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 57.7772 (122.374)

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

11. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 57.8554 (122.208)

12. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 57.9010 (122.112)

13. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 57.9620 (121.983)

14. (6) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 57.6748 (122.591)

15. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 57.9865 (121.932)

16. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 57.7321 (122.469)

17. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 57.9939 (121.916)

18. (39) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 57.7735 (122.381)

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 58.0036 (121.896)

20. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 57.7848 (122.357)

21. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 58.1635 (121.561)

22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.0983 (121.697)

23. (32) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 58.2735 (121.331)

24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 58.2531 (121.374)

25. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 58.3219 (121.231)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech