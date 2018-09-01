IndyCar-Grand Prix of Portland Lineup

Saturday’s qualifying; race Sunday At Portland International Raceway Portland, Ore.

With qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 57.3467 (123.292 mph)

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 57.6877 (122.563)

3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 57.7361 (122.461)

4. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 57.8881 (122.139)

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 57.9699 (121.967)

6. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 58.1057 (121.682)

7. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 57.6429 (122.659)

8. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 57.6499 (122.644)

9. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 57.7277 (122.478)

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 57.7772 (122.374)

11. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 57.8554 (122.208)

12. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 57.9010 (122.112)

13. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 57.9620 (121.983)

14. (6) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 57.6748 (122.591)

15. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 57.9865 (121.932)

16. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 57.7321 (122.469)

17. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 57.9939 (121.916)

18. (39) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 57.7735 (122.381)

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 58.0036 (121.896)

20. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 57.7848 (122.357)

21. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 58.1635 (121.561)

22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.0983 (121.697)

23. (32) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 58.2735 (121.331)

24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 58.2531 (121.374)

25. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 58.3219 (121.231)

