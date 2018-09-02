Listen Live Sports

IndyCar-Grand Prix of Portland Results

September 2, 2018 7:38 pm
 
Sunday
At Portland International Raceway
Portland, Ore.
Lap length: 1.964 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 105, Running

2. (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 105, Running

3. (4) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 105, Running

4. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 105, Running

5. (11) Scott Dixon, Honda, 105, Running

6. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 105, Running

7. (25) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 105, Running

8. (3) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 105, Running

9. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 105, Running

10. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 105, Running

11. (24) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 105, Running

12. (14) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 105, Running

13. (21) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 105, Running

14. (19) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 105, Running

15. (12) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 105, Running

16. (13) Jack Harvey, Honda, 105, Running

17. (23) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 105, Running

18. (15) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 105, Running

19. (6) Zach Veach, Honda, 104, Running

20. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 101, Running

21. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 98, Running

22. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 76, Running

23. (10) Graham Rahal, Honda, 4, Contact

24. (8) Ed Jones, Honda, 0, Contact

25. (9) Marco Andretti, Honda, 0, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 102.971 mph

Time of Race: 2:00:09.7537

Margin of victory: 0.6084 of a second

Cautions: 4 for 18 laps

Lead changes: 9 among 6 drivers

Lap Leaders: Power, Will 1-7, Rossi, Alexander 8-27, Hunter-Reay, Ryan 28-32, Power, Will 33-36, Rossi, Alexander 37-48, Newgarden, Josef 49-56, Hunter-Reay, Ryan 57-70, Sato, Takuma 71-74, Chilton, Max 75-84, Sato, Takuma 85-105.

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 598, Rossi 569, Newgarden 511, Power 511, Hunter-Reay 462, Pagenaud 428, Wickens 391, Rahal 378, Bourdais 369, Hinchcliffe 361.

