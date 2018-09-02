Listen Live Sports

J.R. Todd tops Funny Car qualifying at US Nationals

September 2, 2018 6:55 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defending event champion J.R. Todd secured his first No. 1 qualifying position of the Funny Car season Sunday in the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Todd powered his Toyota Camry to a 3.910-second pass at 325.45 mph on Friday night, and the time stood through two more day of qualifying.

“Today was a productive day on getting our setup for tomorrow,” Todd said. “I was confident coming into here after the way we tested out here last week. It picked right up Friday night qualifying and had a little hiccup during Q2 on Saturday but other than that the car is competitive.”

Mike Salinas qualified No. 1 in Top Fuel, Tanner Gray was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field. Salinas and Gray also had their best runs Friday, while Smith had a 6.814 at 199.14 on a Victory Magnum in the final round.

