Jaguars’ Fournette feels ‘way better’ than he did last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette practiced in a limited capacity for the second straight day Thursday and feels “a lot better, like way better” than he did a week ago.

Fournette strained his right hamstring in the season opener at the New York Giants and sat out last week’s victory against New England.

The Jaguars (2-0) host AFC South rival Tennessee (1-1) on Sunday.

Fournette says his playing status is “up to the coaches at this point” and adds that “it’s still early in the season.”

Fournette also says he doesn’t “want to rush anything. It’s a long season.”

The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Fournette has missed four games in two seasons. The Jaguars are 4-0 without him.

