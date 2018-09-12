Listen Live Sports

Jaguars’ Fournette misses practice with strained hamstring

September 12, 2018 1:49 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed practice Wednesday because of a strained right hamstring.

Fournette tweaked his hamstring in the first half of last week’s season-opening win at the New York Giants.

The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft ran nine times for 41 yards before leaving the game. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.

Coach Doug Marrone says the plan is for Fournette to rest a few days before testing his injured hamstring Friday. The Jaguars host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

If Fournette doesn’t play, T.J. Yeldon would start and split time with Corey Grant.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

