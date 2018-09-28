Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars running back Fournette a game-day decision again

September 28, 2018 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will be a game-day decision for the third straight week.

Fournette, who strained his right hamstring in the season opener, was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets despite practice in full Friday.

Fournette says he’s getting better but isn’t ready to commit to returning.

He says he’s “just getting back in my routine, practicing, cutting and stuff like that. It’s tricky with hamstrings. You can feel good one day but then something might happen.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) also practiced in full Friday and was listed as questionable.

Coach Doug Marrone says he doesn’t “like to put anyone out there unless they feel they’re 100 percent.”

The Jaguars will be without nickel back specialist D.J. Hayden (toe) for the second straight week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry