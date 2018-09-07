Listen Live Sports

Japan’s Tanihara leads by 2 after European Masters 2nd round

September 7, 2018 2:15 pm
 
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to lead by two shots after the European Masters second round on Friday.

The Japanese player had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131.

Tanihara is two strokes clear of defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, American Doug Ghim, and Lucas Bjerregaard.

Fitzpatrick was 1 over for the tournament early in his round, then fired off seven birdies in a 10-hole span and another at the par-4 18th. That gave the member of Europe’s losing 2016 Ryder Cup team the day’s lowest score of 64 on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Ghim, a former top-ranked amateur who turned professional in June, shot a 65 late in the day to join Englishman Fitzpatrick and Denmark’s Bjerregaard.

Four early starters including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66) were in a group at 6 under, trailing Tanihara by three.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer of Germany had a 1-over 71 to be in a seven-man group on 5 under.

Chase Koepka shot a 65 that included 10 birdies and only four pars. The younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka also had a double bogey on the par-3 16th. He starts the weekend five shots off the lead.

Two-time major champion John Daly shot a 75 to follow his 77 on Thursday and missed the cut by 13 shots.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

