Jets-Jaguars Capsule

NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at JACKSONVILLE (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New York Jets 1-2, Jacksonville 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Jets lead 7-6

LAST MEETING – Jets beat Jaguars 23-20, OT, Oct. 1, 2017

LAST WEEK – Jets lost to Browns 21-17; Jaguars lost to Titans 9-6

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 27, Jaguars No. 4

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (14), PASS (23)

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (12), PASS (7)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (13), PASS (22)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (21), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Jets have won four straight in series. … QB Sam Darnold leads all rookies with 701 yards passing. Darnold has 56 completions, most by Jets rookie in first three games in team history. … RB Isaiah Crowell, tied for NFL lead with four touchdowns, goes for third consecutive game with two or more rushing scores. … RB Bilal Powell had career-high 190 yards from scrimmage in last meeting with Jacksonville. He’s scored in last two games against Jags. Since 2016, Powell ranks second among NFL RBs with 4.8 yards per carry average. … Jamal Adams one of four NFL safeties with at least one sack, at least one interception and at least one forced fumble this season. Eddie Jackson (Bears), Harrison Smith (Vikings) and Shawn Williams (Bengals) are others. … Jets PK Jason Myers plays first game against team that cut him early in 2017. … Jets hope to get two starters, S Marcus Maye (ankle) and OLB Josh Martin (concussion), back from injuries. Neither has played this season. … Jaguars expect RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) to return after missing two games. Fournette had 145 yards from scrimmage in last game against Jets. … In past five home games, Blake Bortles has 1,434 yards passing, with 11 TDs and one INT. … TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins plays against former team. He had 50 catches for 357 yards and three TDs for Jets in 2017. … DE Calais Campbell has five games with two or more sacks since 2017, tied for most in NFL with Saints’ Cameron Jordan. … DE Yannick Ngakoue looking for first sack of season. Had two in last meeting. … Fantasy tip: Expect lots of touches from Jets RBs Powell and Crowell in effort to take pressure off Darnold against opportunistic defense.

