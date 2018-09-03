Listen Live Sports

Jets sign OLB Attaochu, place RB McGuire on IR

September 3, 2018 5:21 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and placed running back Eli McGuire on injured reserve.

Attaochu was the Chargers’ second-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech in 2014. He had 10 sacks and 68 tackles in four seasons before signing this spring with San Francisco, which released him Saturday.

McGuire broke a foot early in training camp. The second-year running back, who ran for 315 yards and had 17 catches as a rookie, will be eligible to return to the team in Week 9 with an IR-return designation.

The Jets also filled out their 10-man practice squad on Monday by signing wide receiver Deontay Burnett and center Nico Falah — both teammates of starting quarterback Sam Darnold at USC — running back De’Angelo Henderson, offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph, defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi and quarterback John Wolford.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

