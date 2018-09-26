Jets-Wild Sum

Winnipeg 1 2 0—3 Minnesota 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Minnesota, Staal 1 (Granlund), 4:36. 2, Winnipeg, Nogier 1 (Copp, Lowry), 17:07.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Vesalainen 1 (Byfuglien), 8:49 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Pateryn 1 (Seeler, Brown), 14:09. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 1 (Roslovic, Ehlers), 19:49.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Zucker 1 (Staal, Granlund), 6:42 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Spurgeon 1 (Hendricks, Foligno), 15:11.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-13-10_30. Minnesota 12-10-6_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 0-1-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 1-0-0 (30-27).

A_16,921 (18,064). T_2:20.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.