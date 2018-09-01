Joe Durant eagles 18th to take lead in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joe Durant eagled the par-5 18th for a 7-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez on Saturday in the PGA Tour Champion’s Shaw Charity Classic.

Durant birdied the first four holes on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 15th before pulling ahead with the closing eagle. The four-time PGA Tour champion won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February for his third senior title.

Durant had an 11-under 129 total.

Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 66. The Spaniard has six victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning major titles this year in the Regions Tradition and Senior British Open. He finished second behind Scott McCarron last year at Canyon Meadows.

Kirk Triplett, tied for the first-round lead with Jimenez after a 64, had a 67 to drop two strokes back at 9 under.

McCarron was fourth at 8 under after a 65.

