Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Judge moves 4 Oklahoma teens’ rape case to juvenile court

September 10, 2018 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A judge in Oklahoma has decided to move the rape case against four former Bixby football players to juvenile court, which will close the proceedings to the public.

The Tulsa World reports Tulsa County Special Judge April Seibert ruled Monday that the four teenagers presented adequate evidence they were amenable to treatment in the juvenile court system.

The four teens are accused of attacking a 16-year-old boy with a pool cue last summer in an assault captured on cellphone video. They each have pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape by instrumentation.

Prosecutors had argued for adult sentencing, emphasizing what they described as the traumatic nature of the offense and a “culture of bullying” within the Bixby football program.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Attorneys for the teens sought to move the case to juvenile court.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech