Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Julio Jones joins Falcons’ long list of injured players

September 19, 2018 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Wide receiver Julio Jones, held out of practice with a calf injury, has joined the Atlanta Falcons’ long list of injured players.

Running back Devonta Freeman (sore right knee), who missed last week’s win over Carolina , and defensive ends Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby, who have groin injuries, also did not practice Wednesday. Coach Dan Quinn says the three are day to day and have not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

Quinn did not mention Jones’ injury when he spoke before practice. Jones was seen walking around the locker room during the period open to reporters.

Backup linebacker Corey Nelson left practice with a calf injury.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Atlanta has lost left guard Andy Levitre and safety Keanu Neal to season-ending injuries. Linebacker Deion Jones will miss at least eight games with a foot injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech