Juventus’ Douglas Costa banned 4 games for spitting incident

September 18, 2018 1:17 pm
 
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus winger Douglas Costa has been banned for four Serie A matches after a spitting incident on Sunday.

The Brazil international was sent off near the end of Juventus’ 2-1 win over Sassuolo after he spat at midfielder Federico Di Francesco. Costa had also raised an elbow at the same player and attempted a head-butt.

The Italian soccer federation announced his ban Tuesday, with the winger set to miss matches against Frosinone, Bologna, Napoli and Udinese.

Costa has already apologized for the incident on social media.

