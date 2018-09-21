Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kendall Joseph out for No. 3 Clemson vs Georgia Tech

September 21, 2018 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 3 Clemson will be without starting linebacker Kendall Joseph against Georgia Tech on Saturday after the senior suffered a groin injury in practice this week.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the injury through a team spokesman Friday.

Joseph is a 6-foot, 235-pound senior who has started 29 games the past three seasons. He has the second-most defensive snaps on the team this year.

Clemson said Joseph will be evaluated next week. Senior backup J.D. Davis is expected to see the bulk of Joseph’s time at linebacker.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Clemson is looking to start 4-0 for a fourth straight season in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener. The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 ACC) are hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss this year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech