Kendricks to play for Seahawks on Monday night vs. Bears

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Kendricks would make his Seattle debut due to major injuries at linebacker. The Seahawks ruled out both of its starting linebackers, K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner, due to injuries. Wright is still a week away from returning from minor knee surgery and Wagner suffered a groin injury in Week 1.

Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last week. He’s not expected to be sentenced in the case until January and the NFL has yet to impose any discipline meaning he’s eligible to play. Kendricks said Saturday he was unsure if he’d have a chance to play this season after being released by the Browns on Aug. 29.

Carroll says the Seahawks did extensive homework on Kendricks and that he deserves a second chance.

