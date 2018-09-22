Listen Live Sports

Kennesaw State continues high-scoring ways, wins 70-13

September 22, 2018
 
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chandler Burks rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another and Kennesaw State set a program record for points for a second straight week with a 70-13 victory over Clark Atlanta on Saturday night.

The Owls (3-1), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, scored 62 points in a win over Alabama State last week and have now scored 181 in their last three games.

Burks came in having scored three rushing touchdowns in each the Owls’ previous two victories.

Leading 14-13 entering the second quarter, the Owls broke the game open with 21 points in each of the second and third quarters. The defense and special teams joined in with pick-6s by Jace White and Demetrius Pettway and Courtney Mills’ 9-yard return of a blocked punt.

The Owls intercepted four passes, their 19th straight game with a takeaway.

The Division-II Panthers fell to 0-4.

