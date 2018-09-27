Kings-Ducks Sums

Los Angeles 1 3 0—4 Anaheim 2 4 1—7

First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Silfverberg, Montour), 6:42. 2, Anaheim, Sustr 1 (Fowler, Comtois), 12:06. 3, Los Angeles, Wagner 1 (MacDermid), 17:09. Penalties_Phaneuf, LA, (slashing), 12:47.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Comtois 1 (Gibbons, Lindholm), 2:27. 5, Los Angeles, Phaneuf 1 (Amadio, Clague), 4:45 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Etem 1 (LaDue, Iafallo), 5:45. 7, Anaheim, Rakell 1, 6:17. 8, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Henrique, Fowler), 12:14 (pp). 9, Los Angeles, Pearson 1 (Amadio), 12:39. 10, Anaheim, Comtois 2 (Lundestrom, Pettersson), 16:05. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (high sticking), 4:18; Clague, LA, (hooking), 11:43; Clague, LA, (interference), 13:05; Pettersson, ANA, (delay of game), 19:07.

Third Period_11, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Silfverberg), 0:17 (sh). Penalties_Rymsha, LA, (tripping), 5:13; Rymsha, LA, Major (fighting), 10:08; Montour, ANA, (roughing), 10:08; Montour, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 10:08; Cogliano, ANA, (roughing), 10:08; Imama, LA, (roughing), 10:08; Imama, LA, (roughing), 10:08; Imama, LA, served by Luff, (cross checking), 10:08; Imama, LA, Misconduct (misconduct), 10:08; Sherwood, ANA, Major (fighting), 10:08.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 4-12-6_22. Anaheim 9-10-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 2; Anaheim 1 of 5.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Petersen 0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves), Campbell 0-0-0 (19-13). Anaheim, Miller 0-0-0 (22-18).

A_14,841 (17,174). Referees_Jake Brenk, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Libor Suchanek.

