Kings-Golden Knights Sums

September 29, 2018 12:40 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0
Vegas 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Toffoli, LA, (high sticking), 1:07; Carr, VGK, (interference), 11:20; Carrier, VGK, (interference), 15:49; Haula, VGK, (holding), 18:53.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Reaves 1 (Theodore, Marchessault), 6:55. Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (hooking), 1:52; Fantenberg, LA, (tripping), 4:46.

Third Period_2, Vegas, McNabb 1, 19:57. Penalties_Engelland, VGK, (cross checking), 9:14; MacDermid, LA, (roughing), 9:14.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-6-10_26. Vegas 10-11-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 5; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 0-0-0 (29 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Fleury 0-0-0 (26-26).

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Mach.

