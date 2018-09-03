Listen Live Sports

Knee injury ends Illinois WR Dudek’s season for 3rd time

September 3, 2018 3:52 pm
 
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury sustained against Kent State on Saturday, the third major knee injury of the senior’s career.

Dudek missed all of the 2015 and ’16 seasons and five games year due to injuries. In 2014, Dudek led all FBS freshmen with 79.8 yards receiving per game and set school freshman records with 76 catches for 1,038 yards. He has undergone two ACL surgeries since 2015.

Coach Lovie Smith on Monday did not specify which knee Dudek injured, saying it was a “freak accident” late in the Illini’s 31-24 victory against Ken State.

Wide receivers Dominic Stampley and Carlos Sandy will be called upon more, Smith said.

Illinois hosts Western Illinois on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

