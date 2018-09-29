Listen Live Sports

Kraemer’s 4 TDs spark Drake’s 41-9 rout of Jacksonville

September 29, 2018 5:08 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Kraemer threw four touchdown passes and Drake rolled over Jacksonville 41-9 in the Pioneer Football League opener for both schools Saturday.

The PFL Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for six touchdowns against Missouri S&T, Kraemer now has thrown 10 touchdown passes in his last seven quarters of play.

Kraemer threw his first touchdown pass, 25 yards to Steven Doran midway through the first quarter, the first of three first-half TDs for the pair to stake the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) to a 31-0 advantage after a half.

Jacksonville (1-2, 0-1) pinned Drake deep in its own territory and collected a safety when the Bulldogs could not successfully punt from their own 3, but Kraemer answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mitch McFarlane to start the fourth quarter.

Kraemer finished 16 for 24 for 176 yards with an interception. Doran had five catches for 103 yards and three TDs.

Calvin Turner Jr. attempted just three passes, one falling incomplete, another complete for nine yards and a third to a Bulldog. But he carried 27 times for 137 yards and scored the Dolphins’ lone touchdown on a 73-yard scamper.

