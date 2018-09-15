Listen Live Sports

Kyler, Big Green D lead domination over Hoyas 41-0

September 15, 2018 5:02 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for 177 yards and a touchdown and Dartmouth’s defense stifled Georgetown 41-0 in the Big Green’s season opener on Saturday.

Kyler connected with Drew Hunnicutt on four receptions and a touchdown, and Rashaad Cooper had 16 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and was one of four ball carriers to score for Dartmouth.

After a pair of Connor Davis field goals, Kyler threw a 31-yard touchdown score to Hunnicutt for a 13-0 lead. Before halftime, Kyler ran it in from five yards finishing a 9-play, 45-yard drive.

The Big Green limited the Hoyas to 112 yards total offense on 46 plays; just 2.43 yards per play. Georgetown (1-2) ran the ball 22 times for 40 yards and entered the final quarter with two rushing yards. Gunther Johnson threw for 70 yards for Georgetown.

After a 39-14 win against Marist on Sept. 1, the Hoyas have generated just 366 yards and eight points in their last two games.

