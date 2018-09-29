Listen Live Sports

Kyler’s hot hand leads Dartmouth to 37-14 rout of Penn

September 29, 2018 5:27 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Derek Kyler threw for three touchdowns, all in the third quarter, and Dartmouth pulled away from Pennsylvania for a 37-14 win on Saturday.

Dartmouth (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League) built a 13-0 lead before the Quakers narrowed the deficit to six points after a 5-play, 48-yard drive that ended when Karekin Brooks scored on a 7-yard run just before halftime.

Kyler emerged from intermission and threw a 59-yard score to Drew Hunnicutt, six minutes later he threw a 19-yard touchdown to Hunter Hagdorn and wrapped up the quarter with a 4-yard toss to Jake Guidone to make it 34-7. Kyler finished 18-of-21 passing for 221 yards and completed passes to eight different receivers. Hunnicutt finished with five receptions for 100 yards.

The Big Green’s defense held Penn (2-1, 0-1) to 244 offensive yards and the Quakers were just 3-of-12 on third down conversions. Ryan Glover threw for 104 yards for Penn and completed 14-of-26 passes.

