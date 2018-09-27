Lawyer dubbed ‘Mr. Loophole’ wins speeding case for Beckham

LONDON (AP) — A London speeding case against former soccer star David Beckham was dropped Thursday after his lawyer successfully argued that notice of the intended prosecution had not been served within the legal deadline.

Beckham was accused of driving a borrowed Bentley at 59 mph (95 kph) in a 40 mph (64 kph) zone in the Paddington area of London on Jan. 23. He had pleaded not guilty.

Beckham’s lawyer Nick Freeman — nicknamed “Mr. Loophole” — argued that the notice arrived at Bentley Motors on Feb. 7, a day outside the statutory 14-day window.

District Judge Barbara Barnes said the notice had been sent Feb. 2 and “more likely than not” did not arrive within the 14 days. She said therefore “the defendant in this case cannot be convicted.”

Beckham, the former Manchester United and England soccer star, did not attend Thursday’s hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates Court.

