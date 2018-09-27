Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lawyer dubbed ‘Mr. Loophole’ wins speeding case for Beckham

September 27, 2018 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A London speeding case against former soccer star David Beckham was dropped Thursday after his lawyer successfully argued that notice of the intended prosecution had not been served within the legal deadline.

Beckham was accused of driving a borrowed Bentley at 59 mph (95 kph) in a 40 mph (64 kph) zone in the Paddington area of London on Jan. 23. He had pleaded not guilty.

Beckham’s lawyer Nick Freeman — nicknamed “Mr. Loophole” — argued that the notice arrived at Bentley Motors on Feb. 7, a day outside the statutory 14-day window.

District Judge Barbara Barnes said the notice had been sent Feb. 2 and “more likely than not” did not arrive within the 14 days. She said therefore “the defendant in this case cannot be convicted.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Beckham, the former Manchester United and England soccer star, did not attend Thursday’s hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates Court.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech