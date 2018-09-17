Listen Live Sports

Macfarlane, Machida to headline Bellator’s Hawaii debut

September 17, 2018 10:03 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hawaii will host its first major mixed martial arts event in 10 years when the Bellator promotion stages a show in Honolulu on Dec. 15.

Bellator announced a partial lineup of fighters Monday for the card at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Unbeaten Honolulu native Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her Bellator flyweight title against No. 1 contender Valerie Letourneau in the main event.

The card also will feature the Bellator debut of Lyoto Machida, the Brazilian veteran who briefly held the UFC light heavyweight title. The 40-year-old Machida will fight former heavyweight champion Rafael Carvalho.

Bellator president Scott Coker announced later Monday that former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary will fight popular veteran Muhammed Lawal in Honolulu.

Several prominent MMA fighters are from Hawaii, including UFC superstar BJ Penn, current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and well-known contenders Travis Browne, Brad Tavares and Kendall Grove. But the UFC has never held a show in Hawaii despite repeated requests from its fighters.

