Lightning-Hurricanes Sum

Tampa Bay 0 0 1—1 Carolina 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Carolina, Kuokkanen (Williams, Slavin), 13:29 (pp).

Second Period_2, Carolina, Hamilton (de Haan, Smallman), 17:04. 3, Carolina, Necas (Foegele, Faulk), 19:35.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Katchouk (Erne, Foote), 0:50. 5, Carolina, Ferland (Williams, Kuokkanen), 10:57 (pp). 6, Carolina, Gauthier (Smallman, Roy), 14:11. 7, Carolina, Slavin (Williams, Kuokkanen), 17:11 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-7-9_27. Carolina 12-10-13_35.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 5; Carolina 3 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Ouellette 0-0-0 (24 shots-21 saves), Pasquale 0-0-0 (11-8). Carolina, Darling 0-0-0 (16-16), Booth 0-0-0 (11-10).

A_6,007 (18,680). T_2:26.

Referees_Furman South, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Pierre Racicot.

