Lightning-Panthers Sum

September 29, 2018 9:40 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 0 3—4
Florida 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 1 (Hoffman), 11:00. 2, Tampa Bay, Conacher 1 (Martel), 12:01.

Second Period_3, Florida, Hoffman 1 (Barkov), 8:49 (pp).

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Joseph 1, 6:31. 5, Tampa Bay, Miller 1 (Stamkos, Sergachev), 13:11. 6, Tampa Bay, Volkov 1 (Killorn, Girardi), 19:59.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-12-8_27. Florida 11-10-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Florida 1 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-0-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Florida, Luongo 0-1-0 (26-23).

A_10,487 (19,250). Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Pierre Racicot.

