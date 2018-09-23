Listen Live Sports

Loew: Germany lacking greed, passion at World Cup in Russia

September 23, 2018 8:39 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Loew says the deposed champions lacked the passion and greed needed to succeed at the World Cup in Russia.

Loew was summoned to speak from the floor at FIFA’s World Cup debrief for national team coaches on Sunday to talk about why Germany was eliminated in the group stage in June.

Nine members of the squad from the victorious tournament in Brazil in 2014 also made the trip to Russia.

Through a translator, Loew says “that may be a reason why after this long time at the top.” He adds that Germany lacked “elements of passion and of greed to win a title.”

Germany went out after winning only one of its three games in June.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

