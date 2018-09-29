Los Angeles FC-Fire, Sums

Los Angeles FC 0 1—1 Chicago 2 1—3

First half_1, Chicago, Mihailovic, 1 (Vincent), 20th minute; 2, Chicago, Nikolic, 15 (penalty kick), 29th.

Second half_3, Chicago, Katai, 12 (Mihailovic), 66th; 4, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 10 (Nguyen), 73rd.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Luis Lopez; Chicago, Stefan Cleveland, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, McCarty, 24th; Nikolic, 57th; Bronico, 79th; Kappelhof, 90th; Katai, 90th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante; Craig Lowry; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_18,471.

Lineups

Chicago_Stefan Cleveland; Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Drew Conner, 71st), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Michael De Leeuw (Aleksandar Katai, 65th), Raheem Edwards, Nemanja Nikolic (Jonathan Campbell, 87th).

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Jordan Harvey, Dejan Jakovic, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta (Lee Nguyen, 46th), Benny Feilhaber, Andre Horta (Joshua Perez, 70th); Adama Diomande (Christian Ramirez, 69th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

