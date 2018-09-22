Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lovett with 6 TDS, Princeton beats Monmouth 51-9

September 22, 2018 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Lovett threw for five touchdowns and ran for another and Princeton beat Monmouth 51-9 on Saturday afternoon.

Lovett was 21 of 27 for 332 yards passing for the Tigers (2-0). He also had 71 rushing yards. Charlie Volker led the ground attack with 87 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Lovett threw a trio of touchdowns in the first half, a 24-yarder to Stephen Carlson and two to Jesper Horsted, one from three yards and one from 29 yards. Volker added a 26-yard rushing score and the team picked up a safety late in the second quarter and the Tigers were up 30-9 at halftime.

The Hawks (2-2) began the scoring with a field goal to cap their first drive and Vinny Grasso ran for a touchdown late in the quarter but Monmouth was held scoreless through the next three quarters. Princeton outgained Monmouth 615-337 overall.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kenji Bahar threw for 232 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech